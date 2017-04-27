2nd suspect in Kentwood convenience store incident to be in court

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A second woman is scheduled to be arraigned after allegedly trashing a convenience store over the weekend.

Three women were seen on surveillance video trashing the TJ Party Store on Shaffer Avenue in Kentwood over the weekend. The three women then got in their car and ran over a store employee in the parking lot.

Arendia Ford was the alleged driver in the incident and was charged Tuesday for reckless driving, failure to stop at an accident and destruction of property. The reckless driving count carries a possible penalty of five years in prison if she is convicted. The judge set her bond at $10,000.

Kentwood police say all three women turned themselves in to police and that the woman who was allegedly the front seat passenger during the incident will be in court Thursday afternoon.  Neither her name, nor the charges against her have been released.

