2nd woman charged in party store assault

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A second woman has been charged after allegedly trashing a party store in Kentwood over the weekend.

Amarianna Pureifoy, 17, was charged with lying to a police officer and destruction of property for the incident at T and J’s Party store.

The incident started after an argument at the drive-thru window between an employee and three women in a car. The women came into the store and started knocking over displays. The employee, Kristina Yoon, chased after the women into the parking lot. The women got into their car and ran over Yoon, seriously injuring her.

Arendia Ford was allegedly the driver of the vehicle and she was arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges.

The third woman has also turned herself in, but charges have not been announced.