Cedar Springs' man dies in accident after vehicle leaves roadway and strikes a tree

ALGOMA TWP., Mich. — Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday police responded to a fatal traffic accident in Algoma Township near the intersection of Algoma Avenue and Rector Street.

Kent County deputies and Algoma Fire and Rescue arrived on scene to find a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee had collided with a large tree northwest of the intersection.

According to witnesses, the 23-year-old male driver crossed the centerline going northbound on Algoma Avenue before leaving the road and striking the tree. The driver, from Cedar Springs, passed away from injuries sustained during the incident.

The cause of the accident is unknown and remains under investigation.