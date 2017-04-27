Dogs reunited with owner after Ionia Co. judge reverses euthanization order

After 280 days in a shelter, Ionia Co. dogs return home to vet owner, a Purple Heart recipient, after euthanization order was lifted @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/Tpy4xZ5NEi — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) April 27, 2017

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two dogs once sentenced to death in Ionia County after being accused of killing a neighbor’s animals are back home with their owner in North Carolina.

The dogs, Mario and Luigi, were released from the animal shelter last week after spending more than 280 days there. They are now reunited with Allen Hustin and his family.

The veteran’s dogs were visiting last July when the alleged incident took place. A judge ruled April 17 there was not enough evidence to euthanize the dogs.

Major, a German Sherpard also accused in the incident, escaped before the judge made his ruling.