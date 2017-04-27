Featured fugitive arrested in Muskegon

Posted 12:52 PM, April 27, 2017

Julio Casiano

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich – A fugitive first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in June 2015 has been arrested according to the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force.

Julio Casiano, 37, is currently in custody in Muskegon County as the charges for cocaine distribution make their way through the justice system.  Records in Muskegon County show he was arrested in February 2017.

Casiano was 35 when he was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted, sought on a felony warrant for witness tampering and intimidation out of Ann Arbor.

