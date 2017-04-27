Ford 1Q earnings down on recalls, lower sales; revenue rises

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 11: Raj Nair of Ford Motor Company introduces the 2017 Fusion at the North American International Auto Show on January 11, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The show is open to the public from January 16-24. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s net income fell by 35 percent to $1.6 billion in the first quarter as results were hit by costly recalls, lower sales and rising prices for steel and other materials.

Without one-time items, including a gain from the closure of a planned plant in Mexico, Ford earned 39 cents per share. Wall Street expected earnings of 35 cents per share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The Dearborn-based automaker told investors and analysts last month that it expected weaker first-quarter results. Last year’s first quarter was an all-time record for the company.

Ford says it remains on track to earn a full-year pretax profit of $9 billion. That’s down from $10.4 billion in 2016.

Ford’s revenue climbed 4 percent to $39 billion in the first quarter.

