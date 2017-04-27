FOX17 viewer tip helps lead to arrest of featured fugitive

Posted 11:57 AM, April 27, 2017, by

James White

WEST MICHIGAN – Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force say a tip from a FOX17 viewer played a pivotal role in the location and arrest of a recently featured fugitive on West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

James Anthony White, 31, was spotted by a surveillance team with the U.S. Marshals in the area of Oakdale and Eastern SE in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Authorities say White was found in possession of suspected illegal narcotics following a traffic stop where he was arrested without incident.

White had avoided arrest since January, initially wanted for the delivery and manufacturing of cocaine.  His criminal record includes prior arrests involving assault, burglary, robbery and narcotics.

