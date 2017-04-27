× Grand Haven City Beach sees change in dog ordinance

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Memorial Day marks the beginning of change for dog owners who like to take their pets to Grand Haven City Beach. The city council voted to open up access, but that comes with certain limitations.

Monday night, council members voted 3 to 2 to pass an ordinance that allows dogs on all portions of city beach during certain hours. Before the ordinance passage, the city said dogs were only allowed south of the swim buoys. Under the new rule, from Memorial Day through Labor Day, dogs will not be allowed on the beach from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While it opens access, the city said it also wants to minimize a potential nuisance, as well as protect dogs’ paws from hot sand.

“We do love dogs here in Grand Haven. Our city council… they’ve tasked us with outlining a policy, and our city manager presented them with a policy,” Vester Davis, the city manager’s assistant said.

Davis said, “So it definitely helps us with enforcement and safety for those who either have children or are not too keen on dogs.”