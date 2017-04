Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Three people who were arrested last week for "civil disobedience" spoke out Thursday afternoon.

The two men and a woman were part of a group of about 30 people that tried to block the off ramp from I-196 onto Ottawa. The group was calling on the federal government to respect immigrants.

One of the people arrested pleaded guilty Thursday morning and said he wanted to get arrested to bring more attention to immigration.