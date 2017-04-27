Heavy rain for West Michigan this weekend

West Michigan – A powerful, slow moving storm system will bring heavy rain to the area this weekend.

Rain should spread into all of West Michigan by Saturday night with heavier rain showers and thunderstorms possible.

Sunday will be a windy day with periods of rain and thunderstorms. The rain will be heavy at times with east winds at 15 to 30 mph.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue Sunday night into midday Monday before diminishing to showers later in the day.

The rainfall amounts from two of our long range computer models are similar. Each model has about 2 to 3 inches of rain from Saturday night through Monday at noon. Isolated rainfall amounts of 4 inches are certainly possible and river and urban flooding may occur.

The track and speed of this storm will determine how much rain will eventually fall so stay in touch with Fox 17 for the latest forecast.