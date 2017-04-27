James Patterson plans true crime book on Aaron Hernandez

Posted 9:50 AM, April 27, 2017, by

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer found hanging by a bedsheet in prison last week, will be the subject of an upcoming true crime book by best-selling author James Patterson.

Little, Brown and Co. told The Associated Press on Thursday that Patterson’s book, not yet titled, is scheduled for early 2018. Patterson is also putting together a collection of true crime stories in partnership with Investigation Discovery, to come out on the TV network and in print next January.

Patterson, one of the world’s most popular and prolific novelists, said in a statement that he was “stunned” by Hernandez’s death and wanted to know “what went wrong.” He’s donating a portion of his author proceeds to education and reading initiatives.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s