× Kalamazoo man arrested after police find stolen firearm and drugs in vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Early Thursday morning a vehicle in Kalamazoo drove onto the median and struck a tree near the 200 block of north Rose.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the call and arrived on scene to the vehicle stuck on top of the fallen tree.

Upon investigating, officers found drugs and a stolen firearm inside the crashed vehicle. The 40-year-old male driver, after receiving treatment for minor injuries, was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The Kalamazoo resident is facing charges for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen weapon and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.