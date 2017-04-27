Meads trending in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When people hear the word mead, the thought of olden times come to mind. However many different kinds of mead are starting to make a comeback in Michigan.

Leigh Ann talked with D. Schuler's Allan to discuss what mead is popular and what foods to pair them with.

Mead is an alcoholic beverage similar to wine, but it's made with fermented honey and water. Many different flavors can be added to mead such as fruits, spices, sweet, dry, and many other flavors that are associated with wine.

Unlike wine, mead has a higher alcohol content. While wine alcohol content ranges from 9 to 15 percent, mead can go as high as 20 percent.

D. Schuler's Fine Wine and Spirits is located at 2754 44th Street Southwest in Wyoming. For more information visit dschulers.com.