Morning Buzz: 6th annual Grand Jazzfest announces lineup

1. Grand Jazzfest just released the lineup of who will be performing at the festival.

11 acts are planned for the area’s only free jazz festival.

The headliner for this year is Richard Elliot, a Scottish born American saxophonist. He’ll take the stage on August 20.

The festival will take place at Rosa Parks Circle on August 19 and 20.

For a full list of performers and event schedules, click here.

2. Kids at Sibley Elementary in Grand Rapids got to see the lake at Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon for the first time.

It’s thanks to a partnership between Grand Rapids Public Schools, and Open Systems Technologies. Their goal is to give every 5th grader in GRPS a chance to see the lake.

Teachers say education is, of course, the main focus. The kids learned about how the sand dunes were formed and what makes the sand on the shores of Lake Michigan so unique.

3. It’s Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

For parents, it’s a chance to showcase their day-to-day work and for their children to get hands-on experience.

Some helpful tips to make the day a success include finding out what your child is interested in learning.

Plan how your child will participate, lay out a few ground rules for the day, introduce your child to your boss and colleagues, as well as new technology.

Remember to stay positive, and have fun!

4. The latest image being shared on social media teaches an important lesson: when hiking in areas with venomous snakes, don’t assume you’ll be able to see it before it’s too late.

Multiple people have been trying to find the snake lurking in this Twitter photo posted Sunday by a snake biologist.

She also made sure to mention “for everyone enjoying this puzzle, please remember: snakes deserve to live just as we do. Treat them with care and respect, not hate and fear."

A little later on, she did post the picture again with the answer.

5. Amazon is giving people fashion advice with their newest feature, Echo Look, turning Alexa into a personal stylist.

It has LED lights and a voice controlled camera that lets you take full-body photos and videos to collect and compare outfits.

An app lets you select two photos and have Alexa determine which one is better.

The Echo Look will cost $200 once available, but for now people have to request an invitation to buy one.