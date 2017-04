MUSKEGON, Mich. – Muskegon County officials held a ceremony Thursday recognizing the child victims of crimes.

Mayor Stephen Gawron and Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat took part in the event.

Staff at the Muskegon Courthouse decorated the area outside the building with blue ribbons, representing the victims in Muskegon County. The event had to be moved indoors because of rain.

According to the mayor, there were 1,230 substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect in Muskegon County in 2016.