Police look for tips in Kalamazoo Ave. arson

April 27, 2017

800 block of Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids police are looking for information into an apparent arson from Wednesday.

A Grand Rapids Fire Investigator says that arson is likely the cause of two fires at a home in the 800 block of Kalamazoo SE.

The first fire started just before 6:00am on the back porch of the home. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. The fire investigator arrived at 9:30am and then left the scene secured at about 10:00am.

About an hour later, crews were called back to the scene for another fire in a different part of the home.  This fire was also put out quickly.

Anyone with information should call the Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-442-7766 or Grand Rapids Fire Prevention at 616-456-3939.

