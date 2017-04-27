× Police rule overnight fire suspicious after discovering Molotov cocktails may have been involved

YATES TWP., Mich. — The sound of a crash woke up homeowners in Lake County early Thursday morning, and they quickly discovered a fire had started within the bedroom of their small child, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the incident just after 2:30 a.m. following a 911 call from the homeowners. All residents made it out of the home safely and with no injuries.

Following an investigation of the scene, police are ruling the fire suspicious after they discovered that Molotov cocktails may have been involved.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The incident is being treated as a possible arson, and is still under investigation.

Michigan State Police Marshall, Yates Township Fire Department, Webber Township Fire Department and Baldwin Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 231-745-2712.