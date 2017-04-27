× Prosecutors: Twin Lake man charged with sexual assault against teen at party house

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Twin Lake man has been charged with sexual assault against a teen over a three-year period at a home where teens frequently partied.

Edward Genson, 41, was charged two weeks ago in Muskegon County. The Muskegon County Prosecutor tells FOX 17 that Genson is expected to have his preliminary hearing next Monday. Genson faces life in prison for the first degree criminal sexual conduct charge that involves a minor between the ages of 13 and 16. The assaults allegedly happened between April 2012 and October 2015.

Prosecutors have also issued an arrest warrant for Erin Workman, who investigators say lived with Genson at the home where the assaults allegedly took place. She is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allegedly hosting parties at the home for teenagers, providing alcohol and drugs.

The judge set bond for Genson at $50,000.