Study: Lake Michigan has plenty of food for Asian carp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal study says the most feared types of Asian carp would find plenty of food if they reached Lake Michigan.

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey used computer models to estimate the lake’s suitability for bighead and silver carp. They have advanced up the Illinois River, which is linked to Lake Michigan by other waterways.

Government agencies are using electric barriers and other strategies to block their path to the lake, where it’s feared the carp would out-compete many native species.

Using satellite imagery, the scientists found that nearshore and bay areas of Lake Michigan have plenty of algae, the carps’ food of choice.

Study leader Karl Anderson says that means if the carp reach the lake, they’ll likely congregate in coastal areas, where human activity is heaviest.