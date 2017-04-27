NFL draft: Titans pick WMU’s Corey Davis

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have given quarterback Marcus Mariota a playmaking receiver by selecting Western Michigan’s Corey Davis with the fifth pick in the NFL draft.

Davis ended his college career as the only Football Bowl Subdivision player with at least 300 catches, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown receptions.

The Titans got a breakthrough season last year from Rishard Matthews but need another wide receiver after allowing Kendall Wright to sign with Chicago as a free agent.

The Titans obtained the pick as part of the trade that sent last year’s No. 1 overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans also have the 18th pick.

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night’s first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The Bears traded up to pick UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the 49ers took Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas at No. 3.