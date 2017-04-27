× Two University of Michigan players selected late in the first round for the NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, Penn — The University of Michigan had two players chosen late in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Jabrill Peppers went number 25 to the Cleveland Browns and Taco Charlton went to the Cowboys at 28.

Peppers was the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year last year at linebacker, he is expected to play defensive back in the NFL.

Charlton had 9.5 sack last year while earning first team all BIG Ten honors.