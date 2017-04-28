Benton Harbor man dies in overnight shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Early Friday morning officers arrived to the Heyward Wells apartment complex in Benton Harbor to a man severely injured by gunfire.

37-year-old Tavaris Brummette was transported to Lakeland Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit and Berrien County Sheriff’s Department are conducting this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7837.

 

 

