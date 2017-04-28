Car takes out power pole, knocks out electricity for hundreds

Posted 2:58 AM, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 03:01AM, April 28, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is expected to spend hours restoring power to a handful of neighborhoods on Friday morning, after a car crashed into a power pole.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. at Kalamazoo and Alger in the city’s southeast side. It is not clear what caused the driver to crash, but the entire pole came to rest on the front of the vehicle as a result of the impact. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

Police blocked off the immediate area so crews could clear the scene and work to restore power. The crash left hundreds in the dark heading into Friday morning.

