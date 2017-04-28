Coming up this week on FOX 17 News

FOX 17 News has a series of special reports and features this week.

Sunday, April 30 – 10:00pm – A woman fought for years for insurance to make her home accessible for her mom, who was disabled in a crash. After two years of fighting, her mom died and now the insurance company wants to tear down the work already done. Darren Cunningham and the Problem Solvers take a look.

Monday, May 1 – Morning News (5:00am – 9:00am) – FOX 17 is partnering with Make-A-Wish Michigan and we’ll be featuring some of our local kids weekly on Monday mornings.

Monday, May 1 – 10:00pm – People who have lost loved ones to heroin now have a way of connecting with others for support. Dana Chicklas talks to a West Michigan family who are sharing their story on the site to help others.

Wednesday, May 3 – 10:00pm – The stresses on working moms is always present…and always changing, as work demands change and kids grow up. Cassandra Arsenault takes a look.

Thursday, May 4 – Morning News (5:00am – 9:00am) – You’ve seen the instructions of how to install a child safety seat, but what happens if you get it wrong? Alyssa Hearin tries it out.

Friday, May 5 – Morning News (5:00am – 9:00am) – The Morning News team goes to Hell…Michigan. A new look for the FOX 17 Road Trips kicks off.