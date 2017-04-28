Ferry begins a new season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- It's a sure sign of spring: The Lake Express Ferry starting its daily trips across Lake Michigan to Milwaukee. The 192 foot catamaran left the Muskegon docks this morning for the first time this season.

This year the ferry is offering some upgrades for passengers, including free wi-fi and movies. "We also have a webcam set up here behind the wind screen," says Senior Captain John Rogers. "So we can have people see exactly what we’re seeing out the window so it’s kind of bringing it all together for their experience."

The Lake Express Ferry can move at speeds of up to 42 mph. The trip to Milwaukee takes approximately two and a half hours.