Hard Hats with Heart raising awareness for heart disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Driving through construction zones is stressful enough to drive through, but consider what it does to those repairing roads, building new homes, and other construction projects. Those people work long hours and can have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association is addressing the issue and launching a new fundraiser, Hard Hats with Heart.

Hard Hats With Heart is a networking event where companies and executives come together to build a healthier Grand Rapids. Money made from this event will go towards improving hospital treatment and guidelines, advance science and research diagnosing, treating, and preventing cardiovascular diseases or stroke, lifesaving legislation, and public health education.

Hard Hats with Heart is happening at Thousand Oaks Golf Club on May 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.