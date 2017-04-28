John Ball Zoo hosting a Party for the Planet

Posted 8:26 AM, April 28, 2017, by

John Ball Zoo is hosting a Party for the Planet on Saturday, May 6 from 10am - 3pm. For more, visit  their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s