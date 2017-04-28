Check out Ms. Pat this weekend at Dr. Grins at the BOB.
Ms. Pat at Dr. Grins this weekend
-
Comedian Nick Griffin appears at Dr. Grins
-
Catch comedian Owen Benjamin at Dr. Grins
-
Comedian Josh Sneed brings the funny to Dr Grins this weekend
-
The very funny, Andy Woodhull, is at Dr Grins this weekend
-
Comedian Vince Morris brings the laughs to Dr Grins this weekend
-
-
Comedian Joe Zimmerman is bringing the laughs to Dr Grins this weekend
-
Comedy veteran Carl LaBove is at Dr Grins this weekend
-
Catch Michigan native, comedian John Heffron at Dr. Grins
-
Michigan native, Rob Little, bringing the laughs to Dr Grins
-
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Grand Rapids
-
-
“Dr. Phil” guest charged with destroying Four Winds Casino property
-
Kick-start your New Year’s Resolution with Nutrimost
-
Spring Lake High School – The Addams Family