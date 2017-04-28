× Police arrest 13 people in the Heartside Area following illegal narcotics investigation, 7 suspects still wanted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a three month investigation, the Grand Rapids Police Department has arrested 13 people in connection to illegal narcotics sales in the Heartside Area.

On Thursday police issued 20 warrants for suspects allegedly involved with delivering illegal narcotics.

The investigation took place in the Heartside Area which historically has had a problem with street level narcotics sales, according to officials.

Heartside Area is known in the community for its outreach programs for individuals needing assistance to overcome addiction.

With seven outstanding warrants, police are asking the Heartside community to come together to assist in their continued effort to make the neighborhood a safer and more vibrant area for residents and visitors of Grand Rapids.