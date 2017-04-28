× Police give advice on how to avoid falling victim to vehicle larceny

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Safety Office is encouraging citizen to take extra precautions to avoid larcenies of vehicles.

Criminals are targeting vehicles that they can commit the crime quickly and leave, according to police.

With multiple reports each week, officials say there are three things people can do to avoid becoming a victim.

Park in well-lit areas Keep vehicles locked when unoccupied Report any suspicious activity to police.

To reduce the amount of incidents, police also recommend people sharing these tips with friends, family and neighbors.