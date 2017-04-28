× Police looking for suspects in Wyoming home invasion

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming Police are looking for help in identifying to suspects in a home invasion Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Fox Run at about 6:00am Friday.

Police say two men forced their way inside an apartment and held two people against their will for about an hour, before they took off with cash and other items.

The suspects are described as black men, between 5’9″ and 5’10”. One had a stocky build. Both were wearing bandanas and black hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.