ALLEGAN, Mich. - April is Child Abuse Awareness month and Safe Harbor in Allegan held their annual fundraiser to help children who have been abused or neglected.

Organizers were expecting to raise $70,000 at The Lifeline Event last week. Last year, over 300 people attended the carnival-theme event with an auction.

Safe Harbor has been servicing Allegan and Barry counties since 1983.

To find out more about Safe Harbor, visit their website or contact Lori Antkoviak at (269) 673-3791.