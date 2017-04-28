× Under Armour surprises athlete overcoming disability with TV ad

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Johnny Ager, 23, an athlete from Rockford trains in endurance races, despite having Cerebral Palsy.

He competed in last year’s Iron man competition in Hawaii. Johnny also challenged gold medalist, Michael Phelps, to train him or cheer him on. His mo put together a mock commercial of Johnny training for the race: Mirroring Phelps in his Under Armour “Rule Yourself” campaign.

Once the video was posted online, it received thousands of views, but on Friday, his story got a whole new legion of fans.

Under Armour was so inspired by Ager’s will to train that they gave his mom’s version of the commercial a professional production upgrade, and will be airing it during the Detroit Tigers baseball games all weekend. It was a surprise of a lifetime for a young man that has always stayed passionate, and put in the work.

“I’ve always wanted to be an athlete and to have one of the best of all time on screen to be seen with you… it’s pretty cool,” said Agar.

The big reveal was put on by Under Armour at the Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids on Friday.

“It’s about inspiring the masses to find whatever it is inside them and go after whatever they want in life not just in sports, in life,” said Jasmine Maietta, of Under Armour. “And that’s what made this story resonate with us.”

Agar got a special shoutout from Justin Verlander.

“Dude, you’re own ad. “How cool,” said Verlander.

What’s next for Johnny Agar? He said he wants to walk on his own for one mile.

“You can accomplish whatever you put your mind to, if you just have the want to,” said Johnny.