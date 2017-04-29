× 150 gallons of sewage pours out of Kalamazoo manhole

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – About 150 gallons of sewage overflowed out of a manhole Saturday morning.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Services personnel were notified of a sanitary sewer overflow from a manhole located at 1940 Howard St.

Department of Public Services employees removed the blockage at 9:30 a.m. The amount of material discharged from the sanitary sewer manhole was estimated to be about 150 gallons.

Normal flow conditions in the sanitary sewer have been restored and the impacted area has been remediated.

As required by law, Water Reclamation Plant personnel notified the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality at the Kalamazoo District Office as well as Kalamazoo County Environmental Health and Community Services of the spill.