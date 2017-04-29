Annual March for Babies event in West Michigan Saturday

CALEDONIA, Mich. – Hundreds of people are expected to join the effort to help the March of Dimes keep babies safe and healthy, by taking part in the annual March for Babies event Saturday.

They’re hoping to raise at least $300,000 this year which will go towards prenatal wellness programs, research grants and support programs for families.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. today at the Farmers Insurance Campus, 5665 N Kraft Lake Dr SE, with the 5k walk beginning at 10:30 a.m.

