Crews quickly extinguish Gratton Twp. house fire

GRATTON TWP., Mich. – Crews have put out a house fire that broke out inside a home along Slayton Lake early Saturday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of 7 Mile Road NE near Belding and was put out before 5 a.m.

A fire chief on scene tells FOX 17 that no one was injured in the fire.

It took multiple departments to fight the blaze.