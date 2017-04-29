Five teens injured in Ionia Co. rollover crash

Posted 7:58 PM, April 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:43PM, April 29, 2017

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Police in Ionia County say five young men suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash Saturday.

The two-car crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Dildine Road at Graff Road.

Officers say two cars were headed southbound on Graff Road and failed to negotiate the curve at Dildine Road, sending both vehicles off the road.

One of those vehicles rolled over.

There were a total of five young men in the two vehicles, four suffered only minor injuries and the fifth had non-life threatening injuries.

