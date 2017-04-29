Gov. Snyder to attend WMU commencement ceremony Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Graduates of Western Michigan University’s Haworth College of Business and College of Aviation will hear from Governor Rick Snyder as he addresses them at the first of four commencement ceremonies Saturday.

More than 2,600 students will receive their degrees during the four ceremonies today which the newly elected WMU President John M. Dunn will preside over.

In addition, Dr. Antonio R. Flores, president and chief executive officer of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from WMU during the final ceremony of the day.

Flores is a WMU alumnus with extensive ties to Michigan.

