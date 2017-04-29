Grand Rapids FC Beats Cornerstone in ‘Friendly’

EAST KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The GRFC has started their season with a couple of 'friendly' matches against local collegiate teams. Saturday, they took down Cornerstone with a 3-0 win.

