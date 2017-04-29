GVSU Softball’s Winning Moment

 ALLENDALE, Mich. -- On Saturday the Grand Valley Softball team moved to 19 wins straight with two wins over Saginaw Valley State, but their sweep on Friday over Ferris State was this weekend's shining moment.

After the win on Friday, Senior Kelsey Dominguez was surprised at home plate with a proposal from her boyfriend Nick Ameiss.

