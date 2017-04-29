KOA Fundraising helps send kids to Camp CARE

ALLENDALE, Mich - If you're looking for a great way to give back to kids with cancer, why not go camping?

The Allendale/W Grand Rapids Kampgrounds of America is hosting a special event, May 12th and 13th to raise money to send kids to Camp CARE.

Last year, the Camp CARE Trust donated more than $1.4 million to 112 camps across North America.

If you stay Friday at the campground Friday, May 12th, you can stay Saturday night for just $10. That money will go towards Camp Care.

Click on the links for more information on Camp CARE or your local Kampground of America.

 

 

