M-44/Belding Road to close for 3 1/2 months on Monday

Posted 12:35 PM, April 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:43PM, April 29, 2017

This stretch of M-44/Belding Road will close for 3 1/2 months beginning Monday.

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A busy area roadway will close for 3 1/2 months beginning Monday.

Starting at 7 a.m. that day, M-44 will be closed in both directions from Wolverine Boulevard to Myers Lake Avenue in Kent County’s Cannon Township.

M-44 also is known as Belding Road.

Traffic will be detoured on other roads around the affected area.

Plans call for the roadway to remain shut until Aug. 21.

It’s all due to a roadway reconstruction project by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

