Man injured in shooting, search underway for suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police in Kalamazoo say a 29-year-old man showed up to Bronson Hospital early Saturday morning after being shot in the hip.

The victim was not able to tell police how or where he was shot and the person that drove him to the hospital left before police arrived.

As police were investigating, someone called 911 to report hearing several gunshots in the 4200 block of Lakesedge Drive. When officers arrived they found numerous casings from what appeared to be two different firearms.

Police say a vehicle seen driving on Lakesedge Drive was similar to the description of the vehicle used to bring the victim to the hospital.

Both incidents are under investigation and are believed to be connected.

Anyone with further information on this case is encouraged to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8120, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.