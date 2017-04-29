× MSP investigating 2 burglaries at St. Joe County homes

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post’s White Pigeon Detachment, is investigating two burglaries that occurred in St. Joseph County this week.

The first involved a residence in the 300 block of North Athletic Street that occurred sometime between last Sunday and Wednesday. The suspect or suspects are believed to have kicked the back door to the residence open and then stolen multiple collectible coins.

The residence was unoccupied at the time.

The second involved a residence in the 58000 block of Covered Bridge Road at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect or suspects are believed to have gained access to a garage and shed by going through the backyard of the residence. Multiple totes full of items have been reported stolen as well as a bench from the front yard.

The residence was occupied during the commission of this crime.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact MSP’s Marshall Post by calling (269) 558-0500.