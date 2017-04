× NB and SB M-66 near Eaton Hwy closed due to crash in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Drivers are urged to find an alternate route after a crash shutdown a major roadway Saturday evening.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of M-66 after Eaton Highway are shutdown in Barry County, according to MDOT.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m., according to Barry County Central Dispatch.

No word yet if there were injuries reported or how long the road will be shutdown.