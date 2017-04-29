× Several inland fishing seasons open today in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Several major Michigan inland fishing seasons open to Michigan anglers on Saturday, April 29.

“I encourage Southwest Michigan families and out-of-state visitors to get out and enjoy some of the world’s best fishing on both inland and Great Lakes waters,” said State Sen. John Proos, R-St. Joseph. “Fishing in Michigan is fun, relaxing and important to preserving our great outdoors. It also contributes billions of dollars to the state economy — money that helps support thousands of small businesses as well as local communities and schools.”

On Saturday, the statewide trout season opens as do the seasons for walleye, northern pike and muskellunge in Lower Peninsula inland waters. The catch-and-immediate-release season for largemouth and smallmouth bass is open all year on nearly all Michigan waters. Proos said that a fishing license is required and that most fishing on the Great Lakes is open all year.

Michigan fishing licenses can be purchased online 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.mdnr-elicense.com. Anglers can also visit a local license retailer or DNR Customer Service Center to purchase a fishing license in person. All 2017 fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2018 and are good for all species.

For more information on Michigan fishing, including details on regulation changes, residents can visit www.michigan.gov/fishing.

“To help ensure that your fishing experience is as fun as possible, Michigan officials are in the middle of stocking millions of fish into state waters,” Proos said. “Fish stocking is a tool state fish experts use to restore and enhance fishing opportunities in Michigan waters and the Great Lakes. I hope everyone gets a chance to experience the joy of fishing. It is truly one of the things that makes Michigan such a great place to live.”

In a typical year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) stocks roughly 26 million fish weighing nearly 350 tons, including eight species of trout and salmon and three cool-water strains of walleye and muskellunge.

DNR trucks will stock fish at up to 1,100 locations. For information on local fish stocking locations, residents can visit www.MichiganDNR.com/fishstock.