× Suspect arrested after threatening ‘to kill everyone’

MARSHALL TWP., Mich. – Deputies in Calhoun County say a 17-year-old Marshall man was arrested early Saturday after he pointed a gun at a home and threatened to kill everyone.

It happened in the 15000 block of 16 1/2 Mile Road around 1:50 a.m. and then the suspect fled the scene.

A short time later, that suspect was spotted driving on Hanover Street near Dobbins Street in Marshall and was pulled over after throwing that handgun from the vehicle.

Deputies say the suspect knew the victims he was making threats towards.

That suspect, who has not been named, is now awaiting arraignment in Calhoun County Jail on numerous charges.