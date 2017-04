OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning bank robbery.

Undersheriff Paul Matyas released the accomanying surveillance photo of a man suspected of robbing the Old National Bank at 6338 Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Matyas said a tear gas and dye pack exploded, and that the suspect has not yet been apprehended.

He said there is no vehicle description available.