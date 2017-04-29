Suspect wanted in Ionia Co. for using fraudulent check, ID to buy trailer

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down a man accused of using a fraudulent check and ID to purchase a trailer last Saturday.

Deputies say the suspect drove away with the trailer attached to a black Ford F-150 truck which is covered in bed liner spray.

The trailer is only described as a Stealth trailer black in color.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at (616) 527-5737.

This is the fake ID the man used, which said Morgan Hudson.

 

