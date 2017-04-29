× Wet this weekend, turning cool next week

WEST MICHIGAN — It’s starting out dry across the area this weekend, but it won’t stay that way. Heavy rain along with some embedded thunderstorms will spread into the area from south to north late this afternoon into tonight. So if you want to get outside and run some errands, or maybe go for a walk or bike ride, this morning and early this afternoon is the best time to do it. Future Track HD shows this area of heavy rain moving through late this evening:

This wet weather is developing north of a stationary front that will slowly drift northward as a warm front later this afternoon through tomorrow. This front is currently located near the Ohio River as of this early morning writing:

With the rain moving in and area rivers already on the high side, a Flood Watch has been issued for most of the area:

Berrien and Cass counties are under a Flash Flood Watch from this evening through Monday morning:

Heavy rain will be a threat through Monday morning. Beyond that point, drier air will slowly work into the region from the northwest. This will lead to a diminishing trend in the rain coverage on Monday afternoon and Tuesday. From Wednesday through Friday, dry weather should persist. However, temperatures will be on the cool side for this time of the year.